World oil prices show minimum growth rates

BAKU, Azerbaijan. KAZINFORM World oil prices show multidirectional dynamics on Tuesday morning. Investors this week expect the publication of a number of important statistics from the US, Trend reports.

The price of November futures for Brent crude oil is slightly up 0.01 percent, reaching the mark of $83.88 per barrel. At the same time, October futures for WTI oil show a slight decline of 0.02 percent, falling to $80.08 per barrel.

On Wednesday, the second estimate of US GDP growth for the second quarter is expected to be released. The first estimate pointed to a 2.4 percent year-over-year growth rate (if GDP had grown at the same rate for four consecutive quarters).

On the same day, data on the dynamics of commercial oil reserves in the US will be published. Experts predict that in the week to August 25, stocks will decrease by 2 million barrels.

At the end of the week, on Friday, the publication of data on unemployment in the US is expected. It is predicted that the unemployment rate will remain at 3 percent in August, and the number of employed in non-farm sectors of the economy will increase by 170,000 people, after an increase of 187,000 in July.