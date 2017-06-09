EN
    08:22, 09 June 2017 | GMT +6

    World oil prices start falling

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM After trading on the London and New York stock exchanges, the world crude oil prices have started falling as evidenced by the session results, Gazeta.ru reports.

    The July futures price for WTI light crude oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has fallen down to $45.66 a barrel or by 0.13 percent.

    Also, Brent crude futures contract for delivery in August at the ICE Stock Exchange in London has shrunk 0.60pct, down to $47.88.

     

