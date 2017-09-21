World oil prices surge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After the Wednesday trading sessions on the London and New York commodity exchanges, the oil prices have increased rapidly, Kazinform refers to the trading data.

The futures price for Brent crude oil for November delivery on the London ICE Futures has risen by $1.15 up to $56.29 a barrel. As for WTI crude oil price for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), it has increased $0.93 up to $50.41 a barrel.