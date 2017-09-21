EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:17, 21 September 2017 | GMT +6

    World oil prices surge

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM After the Wednesday trading sessions on the London and New York commodity exchanges, the oil prices have increased rapidly, Kazinform refers to the trading data.

    The futures price for Brent crude oil for November delivery on the London ICE Futures has risen by $1.15 up to $56.29 a barrel. As for WTI crude oil price for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), it has increased $0.93 up to $50.41 a barrel.

    Tags:
    Economy Energy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!