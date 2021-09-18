World on 'catastrophic pathway' to hit 2.7-degree temperature rise

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a dire warning on Friday, saying the world is on a «catastrophic pathway» to surpass negotiated caps on temperature increases meant to mitigate the ravages of climate change.

Guterres called on the international community to immediately implement measures to ensure the world does not remain on track to hit temperature increases of 2.7-degrees Celsius, far beyond the negotiated 1.5-degree Celsius goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement, Anadolu Agency reports.

«We have the tools to achieve this target. But we are rapidly running out of time,» Guterres said in a statement.

«The fight against climate change will only succeed if everyone comes together to promote more ambition, more cooperation and more credibility. No more ignoring science. No more ignoring the demands of people everywhere. It is time for leaders to stand and deliver, or people in all countries will pay a tragic price,» he added.

The stark warning comes after the UN issued a report saying the commitments established in the Paris accord, which are largely not being met, would lead to a 16% increase in emissions by 2030 compared to 2010 levels.

A cut of some 45% by 2030 is needed in order to achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century, it adds.