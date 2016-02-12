World powers agree Syria ceasefire

LONDON. KAZINFORM - World powers meeting on Syria have agreed to implement a nationwide "cessation of hostilities", US Secretary of State John Kerry has said.

But he said the ceasefire would not apply to the fight with jihadist groups Islamic State (IS) or al-Nusra Front, BBC News reports.

He also said the powers had agreed to accelerate and expand the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The announcement comes as the Syrian army, backed by Russian air strikes, advances in Aleppo province.

A UN task force will be set up to ensure humanitarian access is granted to all sides, Mr Kerry said.