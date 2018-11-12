World Press Photo 2018 best pictures on display in Kazakhstan

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The annual exhibition of the best works of photojournalists, World Press Photo 2018, has opened in Karaganda city, Kazinform reports.

The exhibition features the landmark events of the year. 4,500 photographers from 125 states of the world submitted more than 73,000 photographs at large. About 2 million people visit the exhibition annually in 100 cities of 45 countries around the globe.



The exhibition is organized by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Soros Kazakhstan Foundation and Yerkindik Kanaty social fund.





This year the exhibition will be held in four cities of Kazakhstan, namely, Astana, Almaty, Karaganda and Shymkent. It will run for two weeks.



The winning picture of this year's competition is Venezuela's Ronaldo Schemidt's image. It shows 28-year-old José Víctor Salazar Balza catching fire during the anti-government mass demostartions taken place in Caracas on May 3, 2017.

