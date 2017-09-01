World Puppet Carnival kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From 1st to 8th September, puppet theaters from 47 countries will show their performances at the World Puppet Carnival in the capital of Kazakhstan, the Astana Department of Culture, Archives, and Documentation says.

Within the framework of the first carnival, the Astana City Puppet Theater will perform "Yer Tostik" fairy tale. As to the other theaters, they represent Russia, Bulgaria, Tunisia, Portugal, Romania, France, China, UK, Iran, Argentina, Albania, France, Estonia, Australia, Brazil, Turkey, Hungary, Japan, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Belgium, Slovenia, Germany, etc.



The whole carnival week will include street processions, open-air performances, and daily performances to be held in the Astana Puppet Theater and the Kuanyshbayev Kazakh Drama Theater.



The World Puppet Carnival is a significant event for Astana city to promote the art of puppeteers, cultural exchange, and cooperation with other countries. All performances show the eternal moral values and the best human qualities such as love, friendship, kindness, and diligence.



