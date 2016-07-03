EN
    17:15, 03 July 2016 | GMT +6

    World recognized Nazarbayev's course on global stability strengthening - Kazakhstan for Peace Movement

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Youth Movement against Extremism "Kazakhstan for Peace" congratulates President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev and all Kazakhstanis on election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018.

    "This is the recognition of Nazarbayev's strategic course aimed at strengthening the global stability and peace by the international community.

    We - the generation of peers of the independence - are confident that Kazakhstan will deservedly carry out its mission and will continue to promote the ideas of peace and overall security!" the congratulatory message reads.

