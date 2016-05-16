EN
    15:13, 16 May 2016

    World record: Chinese SWAT officer holds plank for 8 hours

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - How long can you hold plank? Five minutes? May be 10? Chinese SWAT officer Mao Weidong has set world's new record with 8 hours and 1 minute!

    Mao Weidong competed against ultra-athlete and former US marine George Hood. The retired marine set a new record last year and even surpassed it during his latest attempt by 2 hours, attaining 7 hours 4 minutes and 5 seconds, but his Chinese rival managed to squeeze out 8 hours 1 minute and 1 second.

    Mao Weidong praised his service as police officer for making him so incredibly fit. He also called on TV-viewers to do the plank exercise.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com

