World-renowned pianist Paik Kun-woo performs in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Internationally acclaimed pianist from South Korea Paik Kun-woo gave a performance in Kazakhstan for the first time, Kazinform correspondent reports.





The 70-year-old pianist performed at the stage of the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater in the Kazakh capital Astana on Friday with the symphonic orchestra under the direction of eminent Kazakhstani conductor Abzal Mukhitdinov. The program of the performance included pieces by Beethoven and Sergey Rakhmaninov.







It should be noted that Mr. Paik's performances are often aired by Mezzo music channel. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Wigmore Hall and Berlin Philharmonie and with the London Symphony Orchestra, the BBC Symphony Orchestra and the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic.







Paik Kun-woo gave his first concert at the age of 10 playing Grieg's Piano Concerto with the Korean National Orchestra. Mr. Paik studied at Juilliard School in New York, London, and Italy. The pianist rose to stardom after winning the Busoni International Piano Competitions, aged 23. Paik received the gold medal, the first and only gold medal to be awarded in the history of the competition. Mr. Paik's impeccable style of play has been drawing hundreds and thousands of music admirers to his concerts for several decades.



Mr. Paik who currently lives in Paris was the Artistic Director of the Emerald Coast Music Festival in Dinard, France for 21 years, from 1993 to 2014.



