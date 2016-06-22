World's best sky-high and rooftop restaurants

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Whether it's the Empire State, London's Shard or the Sydney Tower, the lines are always long to visit the top of tall buildings.

Which is why it makes sense to combine a cloud-level gawp at a sprawling cityscape with dinner.



Thankfully many of these elevated spots come complete with sky-high restaurants.



From balmy Moroccan roof terraces to vertiginous Chinese skyscrapers, we've rounded up the venues with menus worthy of their killer views.



Duck and Waffle, London



London's highest restaurant is also one of its best.

Open 24 hours a day and located 230 meters above street level, Duck and Waffle has an all-day menu of sharing plates.

Chef Dan Doherty's imaginative dishes include ox-cheek donuts with apricot jam.

Window tables on the west or southern sides have the best city views.

Haute cuisine: The namesake "duck and waffle" -- crispy confit duck leg, duck egg, a fluffy waffle and lots of maple syrup. It's even dairy- and gluten-free .

The Ides at The Wythe, New York City

The Ides in Brooklyn has the best view of any New York bar and restaurant.

This Williamsburg rooftop at The Wythe Hotel looks across the East River to Manhattan, giving guests a head-to-toe panorama of the whole island while they sip crisp martinis and share small plates.

Haute cuisine: Cocktails change with the seasons. Top of the list for summer is the Frozen Paloma, made with tequila, grapefruit, agave and lime.

Sky on 57, Singapore

There's no missing Marina Bay Sands: Three towers joined by a single rooftop of bars, restaurants and a giant infinity pool.

Visitors and locals book Sky at 57 well ahead for Justin Quen's Asian fusion menu -- lobster noodles and foie gras bao, for example -- and views across the Pacific to Malaysia.

Haute cuisine: Quen's signature miso black cod is baked until flaky and tender, and served with lime and ginger butter.



