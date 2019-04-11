World's first floating nuclear power station to begin supplying electricity in 2019

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM The world's first floating nuclear power station Akademik Lomonosov will begin supplying the first kilowatts to the power grid of Chukotka in 2019, CEO of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with TASS at the International Arctic Forum.

"We still have about 1.5-2 months to test the operation of the power station, and closer to fall, the safety regulations will be sent to Pevek in Chukotka. Before the end of this year Akademik Lomonosov will be connected to the coastal infrastructure and will even start sending first kilowatts to Pevek. We have no doubt that we will do it by the end of the year," he said, TASS reports.



Akademik Lomonosov's capacity is 70 MW, it will produce 50 GCal/H, which will be sufficient for a city with 200,000 residents.

Photo credit: www.atomic-energy.ru