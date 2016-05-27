World’s first surviving septuplets are now high school graduates

CARLISLE. KAZINFORM - The world's first surviving septuplets have graduated from their Iowa high school.

Alexis, Brandon, Joel, Kelsey, Kenny, Natalie and Nathan McCaughey all crossed the stage Sunday as part of Carlisle High School's Class of 2016, Kazinform refers to New York Post.

The septuplets were born Nov. 19, 1997, ranging in weight from 2 pounds, 5 ounces to 3 pounds, 4 ounces. Their mother had taken a fertility drug.

KCCI-TV in Des Moines reports that the septuplets are going on separate paths following high school, including the military and college. The station says two of the seven plan to attend Hannibal-LaGrange University in Missouri, where their parents say they were promised a free education.