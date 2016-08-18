World's largest aircraft completes its first flight

WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM The world's largest aircraft is finally flying!

The giant blimp-like Airlander 10 spent 20 minutes in the air on Wednesday, after months of flight preparations and years of searching for funding, and landed safely at Cardington Airfield north of London.

Part airship, part helicopter, part plane, the 300-feet long aircraft is about 50 feet longer than the world's biggest passenger planes.

The aircraft's maiden flight was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed due to a technical problem.

The Airlander, made by British company Hybrid Air Vehicles, has four engines and no internal structure. It maintains its shape thanks to the pressure of the 38,000 cubic meters of helium inside its hull, which is made from ultralight carbon fiber.

Together with the aerodynamic shape of its hull, the lighter-than-air helium gas provides most of the lift. The aircraft's odd shape has led some observers to describe it as a "flying bum."

