World’s largest funds to discuss new markets’ opportunities in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief Executive Officer of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) Duncan Bonfield visited Astana. He met Umirzak Shukeyev, the Chairman of the Board of JSC Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund and its other senior executives, which is a full-fledged member of the IFSWF, according to Samruk-Kazyna's press service.

The top managers of the Fund and the Head of IFSWF discussed the preparation for the annual meeting of the Forum entitled as “Research of new markets’ opportunities”. Moreover, an open session will be held during the Forum for discussing investment opportunities in Kazakhstan, the Fund’s Privatization program, the Belt and Road initiative and other issues.

“The membership of Samruk-Kazyna in the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds and hosting the annual meeting in Astana imposes particular responsibility upon us”, Shukeyev noted while meeting Bonfield. “As part of its work, the IFSWF helps develop and maintain an open and stable investment environment and that is aligned with the Fund’s targets to attract investments in the country and improve the level of corporate governance. We intend to draw our colleagues’ attention to Kazakhstan’s Privatization Program because investing in Kazakhstan is a unique opportunity,” he added.

Samruk Kazyna Fund obtained the right to host the IFSWF annual meeting in 2017 in Kazakhstan following the voting of IFSWF members in Milan in 2015. The Forum in Astana will be attended by the representatives of the world’s 30 largest sovereign funds, with total assets amounting to $3.5 trillion. IFSWF was founded in 2009 under the aegis of the International Monetary Fund.