    18:19, 03 March 2021 | GMT +6

    World's largest glow-in-the-dark shark discovered in New Zealand waters

    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Scientists have discovered three glow-in-the-dark shark species in the waters of New Zealand, including the world's largest known luminescent vertebrate.

    A study led by a Belgian scientist found three species of deepsea sharks, including the kitefin shark, which can grow up to 1.8 meters long, as well as the lucifer dogfish and southern lantern shark, according to a scientific study published Wednesday, EFE-EPA reports.


