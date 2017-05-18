World’s leading scientists to discuss President’s article in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The leading scientists of the Americas, Europe and Asia will discuss Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's article "Course towards future: spiritual modernisation" during the 2nd International Forum of Human Sciences "The Great Steppe" organized by Turkic World Educational and Scientific Cooperation Organization (TWESCO), TWESCO press-service reports.

The international forum scheduled for May 26 in Astana is dedicated to discussion of the core messages and targets of the Presidents programme article.

Heads and representatives of international organisations, politicians and public figures, diplomats and scientific experts are expected to attend the upcoming forum.

It is noteworthy that 6 sections of the scientific event will cover such subjects as spiritual renewal, scientific integration and common values, Turkic cultural heritage in the frame of global civilization, Turkic languages and literature research and popularisation, as well as historical memory.