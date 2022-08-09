World’s leading university to open its branch in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek announced the plans to open branches of the world’s leading universities in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

World universities open their branches to introduce world educational standards and best practices in the educational process in Kazakhstan. De Montfort Leicester inaugurated its affiliate in 2021. The University of Arizona will open its branch in Petropavlovsk to introduce the dual diploma educational programs as part of cooperation.

«Pursuant to the President’s instructions affiliates of the Russian universities unveil countrywide. The Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas branch opens at the Utebayev Atyrau Oil and Gas University. The affiliate of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute) will be located at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University. The Michigan State University affiliate will open its doors in Nur-Sultan,» the Minister stressed.