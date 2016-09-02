EN
    16:27, 02 September 2016 | GMT +6

    World’s longest glass bridge suspends its operation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The operation of the world's longest glass-bottomed bridge located in China has been suspended. The bridge has been tested for less than two weeks and now technical team plans to upgrade the operation software, Kazinform learnt from rg.ru.

    The length of the bridge hanging at 180 m height is 430 m and its width is 6 m.

    According to builders, the bridge can resist to any gusts of wind.

    The three-layer bottom of the bridge may hold up to 800 people simultaneously.

    The hanging bridge is located in Shiniuzhai Geopark in Hunan province. 




     
     

