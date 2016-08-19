World's longest painting displayed at Abdul Wali Khan University

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - The world's longest water colour painting has been permanently displayed at the main library of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan to preserve this mega artistic work.

The 63.5 feet painting was prepared by 35 international and national water colorists during recent Asia's first ever Social Sciences Expo organized by Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences here at Pak China Friendship Centre.

According to the spokesman of the Inter University Consortium, that largest water colour painting was prepared by Pakistani artists along with Atanur Dogan, Canadian President of the international water colour society.

The previous world record was of 45 feet long painting in Turkey.

He also thanked Vice Chancellor Abdul Wali Khan and Prof. Dr Ihsan Ali for taking interest to preserve the mega artistic work. He also appreciated efforts of Pakhtunkhwa College of Arts, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan in this regard.

