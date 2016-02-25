World’s major car factories signed agrts with Kostanay authorities and producers

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Minister of Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev paid a working visit to Kostanay, where he surveyed industrial sites of JSC AgromashHolding and LLP SaryarkaAvtoProm, members of AllurGroup.

During the visit, several memorandums with the major car-making enterprises, including a trilateral agreement on development of industrial zone in Kostanay, were signed.

Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov, shareholders of AllurGroup, top managers of Iveco, JAC, Peugeot and СМС participated in the ceremony.

CEO of AllurGroup Andrey Lavrentyev presented the guests the production sites which will be modernized soon and told about some promising projects to be implemented on the territory of the enterprise, such as CKD (completely knocked-down) assembly of Peugeot, JAC cars and IVECO Stralis and Daily truck bolsters. Besides, the delegation familiarized with the process of full-cycle production of cars and the line of JAC, Peugeot cars и IVECO commercial vehicles.

As Press Secretary of AgromashHolding Angelina Sineyeva noted, international consultants have developed a concept of establishment of an industrial zone in Kostanay region.

The industrial zone is called to develop high-tech productions, promising sectors, which will allow increasing gross regional product, attract additional foreign investment, create new job places and stimulate development of industry in the region.

The decision on development of the industrial zone in Kostanay city was fixed in a trilateral agreement signed by the regional administration, China’s investment company CMC (China National Machinery IMP.&EXP) and AllurGroup.

Vice President of CMC Li Guohua said: “We will continue to actively cooperate with Kostanay’s production sites. We are also interested in development of production of spare parts in Kostanay and we are ready to invest in these promising projects. Our next step in cooperation with AllurGroup will be participation in development of the Kostanay Industrial Zone as investors and partners. Thus, we want to prove that we believe in future and in real Kazakhstani car making industry.”

Head of the CNH for Central Asia IVECO S.p.A Roberto Valfre noted: “Despite the current complications at the market, we have signed the first contract on export of cars. We have expanded the line of IVECO and here, in Kostanay, we are ready to continue increasing local content share and entering the Asian and Russian markets.”

Director General of Peugeot Казахстан Claude Collier told that his company has already started a global program on achievement of enough volumes and required level of local share in order to ensure further export to the Russian market.

According to Chairman of AllurGroup Andrey Lavrentyev, CMC’s KZT 8 bln 600 mln investment will allow to launch productions on welding, painting and assembly of Peugeot, JAC, Iveco cars. “More than 500 job places are expected to be created due to the project’s implementation,” he added.