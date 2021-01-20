World's oldest figurative cave painting discovered in Indonesia

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The oldest figurative cave painting in the world is the image of a pig painted 45,500 years ago in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi discovered by a group of Australian and Indonesian archaeologists, as reported last Thursday by scientific sources.

«As far as we know, the painting of the Sulawesi pig that we found in the limestone cave of Leang Tedongnge is currently the oldest figurative art work in the world,» said Adam Brumm, one of the leaders of the scientific team of Griffith University and Indonesia’s archaeological research center, EFE-EPA reports.