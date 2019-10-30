EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:47, 30 October 2019 | GMT +6

    World’s oldest woman, ethnic Kazakh, died in Russia

    None
    None
    ASTRAKHAN REGION. KAZINFORM The world’s oldest woman, ethnic Kazakh Tanzilya Bissembeyeva, was buried in her native village Alcha, in Kransoyarsk district of Astrakhan region, Russia. Since 2016 she has officially been recognized as the oldest woman of the planet. Her name was inscribed in Russia’s Guinness Book of Records, Kazinform learnt from Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

    Tanzilya Bissembeyeva died at the age of 124.

    Born in late 19th century, Tanzilya Bissembeyeva witnessed a number of historical events: revolutions, WWII, the collapse of the USSR. She was the eldest child in her family. She has three sons, ten grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

    Tags:
    Russia Fellow nationals
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!