World's prominent artists to paint Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 15 renowned painters will arrive in the capital of Kazakhstan to participate in "Nur Kelbetti Astana" international art exhibition to be hosted by the National Art Museum on July 12, Kazinform reports.

It is the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport that will organize the event timed to the 20th Anniversary of Astana.

Eminent art professional and young talents recognized far outside their countries will gather at the plein air. Their works are exhibited in the top galleries of the world. They include Gisele Ulysse (Brazil), Dimitris Voyazoglu (the Netherlands), Giovanni Tomassi Ferroni (Italy), Mustafa Orkun Muftuoglu (Turkey), Ram Viranjan (India), Remi Bertoche (France), Akira Murata (Japan), Artem Mirolevic (the U.S.), etc.

The famous artists will in advance arrive in our capital to depict the capital's architectural, cultural, and historical sites. Professional artists of Kazakhstan will also take part in the plein air. In addition, the famous painters will hold master classes for students of the Kazakh National University of Arts.