World's safest airlines for 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Last month AirlineRatings.com has published its annual World's safest airlines rating for 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Top of the list for the fourth year is, which has a fatality free record in the jet era - an extraordinary record.

For the fourth year in a row Australia's Qantas tops the list of 425 airlines.

According to AirlineRatings.com it "remains the standout in safety enhancements and operational excellence" with the number of landings that equals the number of take-offs.

Completing the top twenty in alphabetical order are:



Air New Zealand,

Alaska Airlines,

All Nippon Airways,

British Airways,

Cathay Pacific Airways,

Delta Air Lines,

Etihad Airways,

EVA Air, Finnair,

Hawaiian Airlines,

Japan Airlines,

KLM,

Lufthansa,

Scandinavian Airline System,

Singapore Airlines,

Swiss,

United Airlines,

Virgin Atlantic,

Virgin Australia.



