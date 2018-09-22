EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:59, 22 September 2018 | GMT +6

    World's safest city named

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Numbeo has updated a list of the safest cities in the world in 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the updated crime index rate list of 345 cities, Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, was recognized to be the safest one. Its crime index here is just 11.62%, whereas the safety index is 88.38%.

    With a crime index of 12.19%, Doha, the capital of Qatar, ranks second. The world's third safest city is the Japanese city of Osaka (16.01%) according to the database.

    The top ten also includes Quebec (Canada), Singapore, Basel (Switzerland), Tokyo (Japan), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), and Munich (Germany).

     

    Tags:
    Statistics Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!