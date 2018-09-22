World's safest city named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Numbeo has updated a list of the safest cities in the world in 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the updated crime index rate list of 345 cities, Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, was recognized to be the safest one. Its crime index here is just 11.62%, whereas the safety index is 88.38%.

With a crime index of 12.19%, Doha, the capital of Qatar, ranks second. The world's third safest city is the Japanese city of Osaka (16.01%) according to the database.

The top ten also includes Quebec (Canada), Singapore, Basel (Switzerland), Tokyo (Japan), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), and Munich (Germany).