World's strongest grapplers to come to Almaty for big tournament

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty will host the big international Brazilian jiu-jitsu and grappling tournaments with the participation of the strongest athletes from across the world on 2nd, 7th, 8th and 9th December, the Almaty Information Center informs.

On December 2, there will be the finals of Arlan Grip Kids, an annual prestigious Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament for athletes aged 6 to 17. On December 7, adults over 18 years old will compete in the National Pro Team tournament. Male and female athletes over 18 in this tournament December 8 and 9 will fight to secure berths at the 2019 AIGA (Amateur International Grappling Assiociation) World Championships (amateurs) and ADCC (Abu Dhabi Combat Club) Submission Wrestling World Championships (professionals).

"This year we will host the Asian and Oceania Championships for the second time. We held it for the first time in 2016. However, this year more countries will participate. Professional grapplers of Australia, Malaysia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and China will come to the tournament. All of them have already been registered and nearly all of them are black-belt holders. There are a lot of people who want to get to the World Championships in the U.S.," said Tolegen Kumarov, President of the Kazakhstan Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Grappling Federation.