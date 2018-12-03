EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:04, 03 December 2018 | GMT +6

    World's top eagle hunters gather in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty hosted the second Asian Open Bird Hunting Championships, Kazinform reports.

    70 berkutchi (eagle hunters) represented Kazakhstan at the event which was held from November 30 through December 2. Some 20 eagle hunters from Hungary, Slovakia, Turkey, Russia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan also took part in the championships. null

    Participants of the event had to compete in three stages of the tournament demonstrating their skills in golden eagle, hawk and falcon hunting.
    null
    Kyrgyz eagle hunter Aman Ismailov was the best in golden eagle hunting. Kazakhstani Bairak Tastanbek and Akberen Kurmangaliyev were ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.null

    Another Kyrgyz berkutchi Tugolvay Abdukadyrov dominated in hawk hunting, leaving behind Ruslan Abulov and Aivar Ussen from Kazakhstan.
    null
    Kazakh eagle hunter Berikbolsyn Babazhan claimed victory in falcon hunting event. Zaki Makhmudkhan and Beksultan Seitzhan of Kazakhstan settled for the 2nd and the 3rd place, accordingly.null null   null null  null  null 

    Tags:
    Almaty Events Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!