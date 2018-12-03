World's top eagle hunters gather in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty hosted the second Asian Open Bird Hunting Championships, Kazinform reports.

70 berkutchi (eagle hunters) represented Kazakhstan at the event which was held from November 30 through December 2. Some 20 eagle hunters from Hungary, Slovakia, Turkey, Russia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan also took part in the championships.



Participants of the event had to compete in three stages of the tournament demonstrating their skills in golden eagle, hawk and falcon hunting.



Kyrgyz eagle hunter Aman Ismailov was the best in golden eagle hunting. Kazakhstani Bairak Tastanbek and Akberen Kurmangaliyev were ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.



Another Kyrgyz berkutchi Tugolvay Abdukadyrov dominated in hawk hunting, leaving behind Ruslan Abulov and Aivar Ussen from Kazakhstan.



Kazakh eagle hunter Berikbolsyn Babazhan claimed victory in falcon hunting event. Zaki Makhmudkhan and Beksultan Seitzhan of Kazakhstan settled for the 2nd and the 3rd place, accordingly.