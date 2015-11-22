World should unite against IS, Russia can play leading role in this fight - UN chief

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - The world should unite to give a response to the Islamic State and Russia can play a leading role in this fight, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday.

According to the UN chief, the world needs to unite to demonstrate global solidarity and give a response to this common enemy - the Islamic State and other terrorist groupings. Ban Ki-moon said he expected Russia to play a leading role in this fight, reported TASS. UN chief expresses condolences over Russian citizens' death aboard plane blown up by terrorists UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon expressed condolences to Russia on Sunday over the death of Russian nationals aboard the plane blown up by terrorists over the Sinai Peninsula. The UN chief said he would like to express sincere condolences to Russia. He said he was sympathizing with the Russian people over the tragedy that had claimed the lives of many Russian citizens as a result of the air crash over the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt. These people were sacrificed by terrorists and the world has become a target of terrorist attacks. No political ideology, no grievances can be used to justify this horrible act, the UN Secretary-General said.