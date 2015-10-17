World situation requires new development strategies for CIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The proposal of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to develop the new concept of development and adaptation of the CIS to the global reality has become a significant part of the session of the CIS Heads of State Council in Burabay, Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Economic Research Maksat Mukhanov told at the CCS media briefing.

"The sitting of the CIS Heads of State Council and the Supreme Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Council took place in Burabay yesterday. It should be noted that the sitting is directly related to the difficult economic situation in the world," M. Mukhanov said.

He also told that the CIS was undergoing some changes. "In this regard, the proposal of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on development of a new concept of development and adaptation of the CIS to the new global reality is especially important. We have a lot of work to do in this direction," M, Mukhanov noted.

According to him, a big package of documents was adopted at the sitting. Those documents are called to deepen the existing trade and economic cooperation between the CIS member states and create new prospects of development of the relations between the CIS countries.