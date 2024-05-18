EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:46, 18 May 2024 | GMT +6

    World steeplechase champion earns second Olympic quota for Kazakhstan

    Norah Jeruto
    Photo cerdit: olympic.kz

    World steeplechase champion from Kazakhstan Norah Jeruto earned an Olympic quota for the Paris 2024, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

    Norah finished third in the women’s 3,000 m steeplechase finals at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix clocking 9:22.45.

    As earlier reported, Zhanna Mamazhanova secured the first Olympic quota slot.

    Jeruto won the 3,000 m steeplechase gold at the 2022 World Championships.

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games Kazakhstan Sport
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!