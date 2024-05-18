World steeplechase champion earns second Olympic quota for Kazakhstan

World steeplechase champion from Kazakhstan Norah Jeruto earned an Olympic quota for the Paris 2024, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Norah finished third in the women’s 3,000 m steeplechase finals at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix clocking 9:22.45.

As earlier reported, Zhanna Mamazhanova secured the first Olympic quota slot.

Jeruto won the 3,000 m steeplechase gold at the 2022 World Championships.