EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:50, 18 June 2017 | GMT +6

    World Theater Festival kicks off in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first World Theater Festival "Astana", devoted to the 80th birthday anniversary of Assanali Ashimov, Kazakh actor, theater and film director, has started in Astana, the Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediyuly announced in his Facebook post.

    null  
    According to the minister, European and Asian top theaters, the famous critics, playwrights, art and culture figures of Kazakhstan and CIS countries, reputable friends of the anniversary hero and young actors attend the festival. They want to see the works of Assanali Ashimov.
    null 

    "Up to June 26, the capital citizens and guests can attend performances by the best theater groups on the stages of the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, Astana Ballet Theater, Palace of Schoolchildren, and Zhastar Theater," Mukhamediuly said.
    null null 

    The Chekhov Moscow Art Theater Festival (Russia), Yanka Kupala National Academic Theater (Belarus), the Chinese National Theater (China), Shota Rustaveli State Drama Theater (Georgia), the Berlin Drama Theater and many other world-famous theaters will show their performances.
    null null 

     

    Tags:
    Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!