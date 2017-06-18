World Theater Festival kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first World Theater Festival "Astana", devoted to the 80th birthday anniversary of Assanali Ashimov, Kazakh actor, theater and film director, has started in Astana, the Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediyuly announced in his Facebook post.



According to the minister, European and Asian top theaters, the famous critics, playwrights, art and culture figures of Kazakhstan and CIS countries, reputable friends of the anniversary hero and young actors attend the festival. They want to see the works of Assanali Ashimov.



"Up to June 26, the capital citizens and guests can attend performances by the best theater groups on the stages of the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, Astana Ballet Theater, Palace of Schoolchildren, and Zhastar Theater," Mukhamediuly said.



The Chekhov Moscow Art Theater Festival (Russia), Yanka Kupala National Academic Theater (Belarus), the Chinese National Theater (China), Shota Rustaveli State Drama Theater (Georgia), the Berlin Drama Theater and many other world-famous theaters will show their performances.

