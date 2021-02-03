World to celebrate International Day of Human Fraternity

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Tomorrow, the world will celebrate - for the first time - the International Day of Human Fraternity, after the United Nations (UN) proclaimed 4th February as an international day for human fraternity, upon an initiative presented by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt.

This occasion is a historic achievement underscoring the UAE’s efforts and initiatives to promote dialogue on coexistence and human fraternity on a global scale. This report will highlight the key milestones of this journey, WAM reports.

Ministry of Tolerance In the last decade, the UAE has prioritised the establishment of authorities that aim to promote the values of moderation, tolerance, respect, peace and coexistence, most notably the Ministry of Tolerance, which aims to draft a roadmap for promoting tolerance as a national value from the UAE to the entire world.

Globally, the ministry has exerted significant international efforts through a range of activities and initiatives, including a forum that discussed the outline of the country’s global strategic strategy, to promote tolerance around the world and raise awareness of the values of peaceful coexistence and international cooperation.

The ministry also organised the Communities Forum in 2018 to engage the country’s residents and listen to the best views, suggestions and initiatives of leaders of over 200 foreign communities in the UAE, about promoting and enriching tolerance.

Promoting Peace The UAE hosts the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies on an annual basis, which is one of the key forums in the Islamic world that discusses issues resulting from intellectual and religious conflicts in Muslim communities.

Human Fraternity In February 2019, the UAE hosted the Global Conference of Human Fraternity, which aimed to promote international dialogue on coexistence and fraternity, address intellectual extremism and establish new rules for interfaith relations based on respecting differences.

The conference coincided with the historic visit of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, to the UAE.

The conference produced the Human Fraternity Document aimed at promoting global peace and coexistence, which was signed by Pope Francis and Dr. el-Tayeb. The document called for the launch of several initiatives that will consolidate the values of interfaith tolerance and coexistence, most notably the Abrahamic Family House project in Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, to be inaugurated in 2022. The project is an interfaith complex comprising a mosque, a church and a synagogue.

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity In 2019, the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, one of the outcomes of the Human Fraternity Document, was announced. The award celebrates individuals and institutions working to promote the values of peace and coexistence and build bridges of cultural interaction, who have launched successful and influential initiatives to bring communities together in the long-term.

The award aims to continue the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Higher Committee for Human Fraternity plans to announce the award’s winners tomorrow on Thursday, 4th February, coinciding with the first edition of the International Day of Human Fraternity.