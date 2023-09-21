World Togyzqumalaq Championships to kick off in Almaty

Almaty is set to host the U15 and U17 World Togyzqumalaq Championships on September 21-24, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Enlightenment.

The event will bring together togyzqumalaq players from 16 countries of the world, namely Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Romania, Hungary, Spain, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Mongolia, Turkmenistan, Latvia, the Czech Republic and more.

The participants will compete in blitz and rapid togyzqumalaq. The prize fund of the championships totaling 8 million tenge will be up for grabs.

The traditional intelligence and strategy game togyzqumalaq was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2020.