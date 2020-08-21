World Triathlon Series to resume in Hamburg

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Triathlon Series racing is to take place in Hamburg, Germany, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the World Triathlon races will take place under controlled conditions in Hamburg city. Individual races will start in the City Park Saturday, September 5, and the Mixed Relay World Championships will start Sunday, September 6.

The event will be the first to resume on the World Triathlon calendar since the pandemic and will see the world’s best triathletes line up in Hamburg, including reigning World Champions, Katie Zaferes (USA) and Vincent Luis (FRA), as well as double-Olympic medallist Jonathan Brownlee (GBR).

To ensure the safety, preventive measures are said to be in place, including compliance with hygiene requirements, distancing rules, and ensuring the safety of all competing athletes and their teams.

It is said that the World Triathlon Tournament is to take place this year, as well as other World Triathlon Series competitions will be on the agenda.



