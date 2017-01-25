World Winter Universiade 2017 Torch Relay kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 28th World Winter Universiade 2017 Torch Relay has kicked off in Astana. And in the course of the next five days it will visit every regional center of the country.

Within 3.5 hours torchbearers will pass the Flame through the main streets of Kazakh capital. The relay route in Astana will be divided into two parts. The first part will start from the Nazarbayev University and finish at the Baiterek monument. The second starts from Baiterek and finishes at the city administration on the right bank. The total length of the Torch Relay in Astana is 12 kilometers. And 60 people will carry the Universiade Flame among them are students, public figures and famous athletes incluging Daniyar Yeleussinov, Vasiliy Levit, Alibek Nauryzbayuly and Moldir Mekenbayeva.



For the next few days the Universiade Flame will travel more than 22,500 km accross the country before it arrives in Almaty. The organizers divided the project into 16 separate parts letting each region to adapt it to its needs.