EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:45, 15 January 2018 | GMT +6

    World would be a better place if more nations replicate Kazakhstan's initiative - expert

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prof. Kishore Mahbubani, former Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, says it is truly visionary of President Nazarbayev to launch the new programme in his recently released State-of-the-Nation Address. 

    "The world is changing rapidly. All nations have to adapt. Kazakhstan is providing its region and the world a positive example of early adaptation. The world would be a better place if more nations replicate the modernization initiative that Kazakhstan has launched," Kishore Mahbubani points out.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan 2018 State-of-the-Nation Address Responses to President's Message
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!