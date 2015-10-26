World would be more dangerous without UN - K. Tokayev (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The situation in the world would be much more dangerous without the UN, Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym Zhomart Tokayev thinks.

"The UN holds different discussions on the most relevant issues and proposes solutions to acute problems in order to ensure security and stability. There are a lot of different conflicts, risks and unsolved problems now. However, if not for the UN the situation in the world would be much worse and way more dangerous," K. Tokayev noted.

According to him, the agenda of the UN has a lot of issues including settlement of international conflicts, control over armament, nonproliferation of nuclear weapons, climate change, combatting poverty, epidemics, cyber crimes, drug trafficking, human trafficking, etc.

"It would be just impossible to address all these issues without the support of the UN, because they require actions at the international level. The structure of UN is unique, which allows to address multiple issues. When the Organization was established it had 51 member states. Presently, the UN has 193 members. It clearly indicates that the authority of the Organization is growing," the Senate Speaker thinks.