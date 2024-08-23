World’s first mRNA lung cancer vaccine trial launched

Physicians have launched the world’s first mRNA lung cancer vaccine trial across seven countries, including Türkiye, in a groundbreaking effort that could revolutionize cancer treatment, according to press reports on Friday, Anadolu reports.

The vaccine, known as BNT116 and developed by BioNTech, is designed to target non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common type of lung cancer. It aims to eliminate cancer cells and prevent their recurrence by training the immune system to recognize and attack tumor markers specific to NSCLC.

The trial, taking place in the UK, the US, Germany, Spain, and Türkiye, among others, is considered a significant step in lung cancer treatment. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, responsible for approximately 1.8 million deaths annually, with particularly low survival rates for advanced cases.

The phase 1 clinical trial is being conducted at 34 research sites, including six in the UK. The first UK patient received the vaccine on Tuesday, marking a critical milestone in the study, according to the Guardian.

Around 130 patients with varying stages of lung cancer, from early-stage to advanced or recurrent, will participate in the trial, receiving the vaccine alongside immunotherapy. The mRNA technology used in BNT116 is similar to that in COVID-19 vaccines, working by prompting the immune system to attack cancer cells while sparing healthy ones, unlike traditional chemotherapy.

Experts, including Siow Ming Lee of University College London Hospitals, see this trial as the start of a "very exciting new era" in cancer research, as reported by the Guardian.

One of the first participants, 67-year-old scientist Janusz Racz from London, joined the trial due to his belief in advancing science. Diagnosed in May, Racz hopes the new treatment will help eliminate his cancer and contribute to global efforts to develop effective cancer therapies. He will undergo a rigorous treatment regimen, including multiple injections weekly, followed by periodic doses over a year.

As the trial progresses, researchers aim to demonstrate the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing lung cancer recurrence, potentially making it a standard treatment worldwide.

This initiative is part of a broader NHS scheme to fast-track patients into clinical trials for innovative cancer treatments, which has been hailed as a potential game-changer in the fight against lung cancer.

The UK’s science minister, Lord Vallance, expressed optimism about the trial, highlighting the vaccine’s potential to save thousands of lives, according to the Guardian.

Meanwhile, Racz remains hopeful that after completing his treatment, he can return to running and achieve his goal of completing the London Marathon.

This trial represents a significant milestone in lung cancer research, with the potential to transform treatment outcomes and offer new hope to patients globally.