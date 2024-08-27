World's oldest man turns 112: The remarkable life of John Tinniswood

John Tinniswood, the world's oldest living man, has celebrated his 112th birthday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Born on August 26, 1912, in Liverpool, the same year the Titanic sank, Mr. Tinniswood has lived through more than a century of history, including both world wars. He became the world's oldest living man in April of this year, a title that has added to his already extraordinary life story.

When asked about the secret to his longevity, Mr. Tinniswood humbly attributed it to "just luck." He said, "I can't think of any special secrets I have. I was quite active as a youngster, I did a lot of walking. Whether that had something to do with it, I don't know. But to me, I'm no different [to anyone]. No different at all. I just take it in my stride like anything else; why I've lived that long I have no idea at all."

Photo credit: Guinness World Records

Despite his impressive age, Mr. Tinniswood does not adhere to a strict diet, although he does enjoy a portion of battered fish and chips every Friday. His laid-back approach to life seems to have served him well, as he continues to enjoy good health and a sharp mind.

Mr. Tinniswood's life has been marked by significant milestones. He holds the distinction of being the world's oldest surviving male Second World War veteran. During the war, he served in an administrative role for the Royal Army Pay Corps, where his duties included locating stranded soldiers, organising food supplies, and handling accounting and auditing tasks.

After the war, Mr. Tinniswood pursued a career as an accountant, working for major companies like Shell and BP before retiring in 1972. He met his wife, Blodwen, at a dance in Liverpool, and they enjoyed 44 years of marriage before her passing in 1986. The couple had one daughter, Susan, born in 1943. Mr. Tinniswood is also the proud grandfather of four grandchildren and great-grandfather to three great-grandchildren.

A lifelong Liverpool FC fan, Mr. Tinniswood has witnessed all eight of the club's FA Cup wins and 17 of their 19 league title victories. His passion for football has been a constant throughout his life, providing him with joy and connection to the community.

Since turning 100 in 2012, Mr. Tinniswood has received a birthday card each year from the late Queen Elizabeth II, a tradition that now continues with the King and Queen Camilla.

While Mr. Tinniswood's 112 years are remarkable, he is still four years shy of the record for the world's oldest man ever, held by Japan's Jiroemon Kimura, who lived to be 116 years and 54 days old before passing away in 2013. The current oldest living woman and oldest person in the world is Japan's 116-year-old Tomiko Itooka.

Mr. Tinniswood's life story is a testament to resilience, humility, and the unpredictable nature of life. As he continues to enjoy his later years, surrounded by family and cherished memories, he remains an inspiration to many.