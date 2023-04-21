EN
    09:13, 21 April 2023 | GMT +6

    WorldSkills Karaganda 2023 brings together over 300 students

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The WorldSkills Karaganda 2023 regional championship kicked off in Karaganda region bringing together over 300 college students, Kazinform reports.

    Those present are competing at 17 platforms in 45 disciplines.

    The winners will show their skills excellence at the WorldSkills Kazakhstan 2023 national championship.

    WorldSkills competitions are purposed to show importance of learning a vocational skill, to upskill and develop young people and attract them into manufacturing sectors.


    Karaganda region Education
