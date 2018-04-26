WorldSkills Kazakhstan 2018 championship kicks off in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM WorldSkills Kazakhstan 2018 interregional championship has started its work today in Shymkent.

The event is being held as part of the 100 Specific Steps Action Plan aimed at raising workers' potential and forming the universal labour society. Its organizer is the regional education department, the regional administration's press service said.



Above 500 people participated in its opening ceremony, including governor of the region Zhanseiit Tuimebayev, Majilis deputies, Education and Science Ministry reps, delegates of Uzbekistan, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions and regional maslikhat deputies.





"The Government realizes the industrial and innovation development program. To have it realized we need highly skilled experts. That's why the Head of State sets a stress on development of education countrywide, especially technical training. Taking into account the country's industrial and innovation development Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy prioritizes training of skilled and competitive personnel," Tuimebayev said.



Innovative projects and agricultural machinery are showcased there. 123 students are taking part in the championship to reveal the best in 30 categories such as CAD engineering graphics, Tile cladding, Body repair, Plumbing systems and heating, Web design, Electrical Mounting, Bricklaying works, Mobile robotics, etc.