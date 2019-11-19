EN
    16:32, 19 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Worsening weather conditions, cold snap ahead of Aktobe region

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Storm alert was issued in Aktobe region on November 19, Kazinform has learnt from the regional emergencies department.

    Fog, northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20, blizzard, and black ice are forecast for Aktobe region on November 20. Temperature will dip as low as -17, -22°C at night and -14, -19°C at daytime both in the region and Aktobe city.

    According to the department, the worsening weather conditions on the regional roads have already caused several road accidents.

    Aktobe region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
