Worsening weather conditions, cold snap ahead of Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Storm alert was issued in Aktobe region on November 19, Kazinform has learnt from the regional emergencies department.

Fog, northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20, blizzard, and black ice are forecast for Aktobe region on November 20. Temperature will dip as low as -17, -22°C at night and -14, -19°C at daytime both in the region and Aktobe city.

According to the department, the worsening weather conditions on the regional roads have already caused several road accidents.