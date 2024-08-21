Wout Poels joins Astana Qazaqstan Team

36-year-old Dutch rider Wout Poels has signed a one-year contract with the WorldTour team Astana Qazaqstan Team for the 2025 season, Kazinform News Agency learned from the team's official website.

Wout Poels is known as a strong stage rider, performing well in the mountains. Last year, he won mountain stages in both the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España, and earlier he claimed victories in races like the Vuelta a Andalucía and the Volta a la Comunidad Valenciana.

Poels’ victories include various stages in WorldTour stage races such as the Volta a Catalunya, Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico, Critérium du Dauphiné, Itzulia Basque Country, and Tour de Pologne. One of Wout Poels’ main achievements is his victory in the monumental classic race Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2016.