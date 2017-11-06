Wreckage of helicopter carrying Saudi Prince found

RIYADH. KAZINFORM The wreckage of a helicopter carrying the Deputy Governor of the Asir region of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mansour bin Muqren bin Abdulaziz, has been found, the Kingdom's Interior Ministry announced today, according to WAM .

According to the ministry's security spokesman, authorities are currently searching for survivors, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, is reporting.

Prince Mansour and a number of officials boarded the helicopter on Sunday to tour a number of coastal projects west of Abha city, as part of the governor's periodic inspection tours.

While returning that evening, contact with the helicopter was lost in the vicinity of the Reda Reserve, added SPA.