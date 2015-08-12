Wrestler Amangali Bekbolatov wins bronze at World Championship in Brazil

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Amangali Bekbolatov, Greco-Roman style wrestler has won a bronze medal at the World Championship, according to the press service of the department of physical culture and sports of North Kazakhstan region.

August 10-12 the city of Salvador (Brazil) hosted the World Cup in Greco-Roman wrestling among young people. Amangali Bekbolatov represented Kazakhstan. He was born in Arhangelka village, North Kazakhstan region. The Kazakh wrestler grabbed "bronze" in the weight category of 50 kg. Amangali is a student of North Kazakhstan State University named after M. Kozybayev. The young man trains under the guidance of Yerbolat Orkeshev.