Wrestler D. Niyazbekov won bronze at Baku Golden Grand Prix

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 27-29 Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, hosted Golden Grand Prix in freestyle wrestling, Sports.kz says.Kazakhstani sportsman Daulet Niyazbekov won a bronze medal at the competition following his win over Venezuelan Andry Davila - 10:0.

Freestyle Wrestling. Golden Grand Prix. Baku (Azerbaijan) Men's 61 kg. 1. Haci Aliyev (Azerbaijan) 2. Iman Sadeghikoukanden (Iran) 3. Alexander Bogomoyev (Russia) 3. Daulet Niyazbekov (Kazakhstan )