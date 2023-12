UFA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh female wrestler Nulifar Raimova won the Women’s Freestyle 57 kg event at the 2021 Junior World Wrestling Championship in Ufa, Russia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Nulufar Raimova of Kazakhstan defeated Aurora Russo of Italy 8-6 in the Women’s Freestyle 57kg Final at the 2021 Junior World Wrestling Championship in Ufa, Russia.