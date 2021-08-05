Wrestler Nurislam Sanayev brings Kazakhstan 6th bronze in Tokyo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani wrestler Nurislam Sanayev clinched bronze at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

In the Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal match Sanayev was stronger than Bulgarian Georgi Valentinov Vangelov 5-1.

This is the first medal for Kazakhstani wrestlers at this Olympic Games.

In total, Kazakhstan’s national Olympic team has won six bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing one in judo and now one in wrestling.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.