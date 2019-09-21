Wrestler Yergali brings Kazakhstan team another license for Tokyo Olympics 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The representative of Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestling team Alisher Yergali made it to the semifinals of the World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reported with the reference to the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the quarter finals he faced Batzul Ulzisaykhan from Mongolia. Yergali held the fight confidently, without giving a single point to the opponent - 10: 0. Thus, he has reached the semifinals and gained

Tokyo Olympics 2020 license.

In the semifinals Kazakhstani athlete will fight against Russian Abdulrashid Sadulayev.

It should be noted that at the moment Kazakhstan’s national team has already got 20 licenses.